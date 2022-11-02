Alaska Airlines Partners With Lyft for a New Way To Earn Miles
Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 02, 2022
Alaska Airlines has partnered with Lyft for a new way for Mileage Plan members to earn extra miles.
Members of the airline’s Mileage Plan loyalty program can now earn miles while using Lyft after they link their Mileage Plan and Lyft accounts. Between now and December 31, 2022, users can also earn two miles for every dollar spent on Lyft rides in the United States and Canada.
"We always want our guests to have a terrific travel experience, even when they're not flying with us. Our new partnership with Lyft makes sure our flyers are also cared for on the ground as they go places," said Sangita Woerner, senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska and Lyft are both respected brands by millions of customers who turn to us for access to their preferred modes of transportation."
Additionally, Mileage Plan members who have the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card will earn an additional mile for every dollar spent when they use the card to pay for their rides on Lyft.
"We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience. At Lyft, we're committed to hospitality and to giving our users the chance to unlock the best value for all their transportation needs – a key purpose embedded in this partnership. The Alaska team's dedication to customer loyalty and creating a culture of belonging aligns seamlessly with many of the values that we maintain at Lyft," said Zach Greenberger, Vice President of Strategic Business Development and Supply Chain at Lyft.
