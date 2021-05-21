Alaska Airlines Restarts In-Flight Food and Drink Service
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti May 21, 2021
The post-pandemic travel experience is beginning to materialize, and we’re starting to see signs of a return to relative normalcy. This week, Alaska Airlines’ restoration of its full hot meal service on long-haul flights is one such indication.
Alaska is resuming service of hot, fresh in-flight meals for its first-class passengers on transcontinental flights and flights to Hawaii. They’ll be offered a full meal, along with an appetizer and their choice of two hot entrees, with the option of pre-ordering a fruit-and-cheese platter. Currently on the menu is miso-marinated cod with vegetables, a side salad, bread roll and dessert. Meals will be served on a single tray to minimize the amount of close contact that passengers have with flight attendants.
"We're excited to welcome our guests back on board and want them to have a great experience with us," Todd Traynor-Corey, managing director of guest products at Alaska Airlines, told Travel + Leisure. "We've put a lot of thought and planning into safely increasing additional food and beverage service on our flights, while getting back to fresh and local menu items that our guests love."
First-class passengers aboard long-haul, non-transcontinental flights will be provided with fresh meal boxes, such as asparagus cheddar frittatas or garlic-marinated sirloin sandwiches. Guests can also, once again, order alcoholic drinks during their flights, with beers from local Seattle-based breweries and vintages from California wineries available onboard.
Main cabin passengers whose flights are over 1,100 miles can now purchase Mediterranean tapas boxes and Kids Picnic Packs, and order fresh fare, like ham-and-egg breakfast wraps or harvest smoked turkey sandwiches. While alcohol and mixers come complimentary for premium-class passengers, those in the main cabin will also have the option to purchase alcoholic drinks.
According to The Points Guy, first-class guests on flights between 670 and 1,100 miles will be offered a protein platter or breakfast sandwich in the morning, and a banh mi sandwich, chicken sandwich or a protein platter in the afternoon. First-class flyers are also afforded the option to dine at their leisure if they’re not keen on the idea of eating at the same time as others in their row.
On flights under 220 miles, Alaska still won’t be serving in-flight food or beverages, Fox News reported. Like many airlines, Alaska suspended its meal and drink service last year amid COVID-19 to keep onboard interpersonal interactions and shared touchpoints to a minimum. On longer flights, passengers were offered bottled water and packaged snacks but had mostly been encouraged to pack their own food items and drinks.
For more information, visit alaskaair.com.
Sponsored Content
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS