Allegiant Adds 34 New Routes, Plus Nine More for Sturgis Rally 2021
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti February 09, 2021
Allegiant today announced the addition of 34 new nonstop routes, including nine special, limited-time routes to support South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally in August 2021. And, in celebration, the airline is offering one-way fares as low as $39 on its new routes. With the nine special routes connecting to Rapid City, South Dakota, priced as low as $99 one-way, those who plan to attend the annual City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally can travel there affordably.
"As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue. "With this expansion, we've added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal. Now, with Allegiant's low-cost, nonstop service, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit."
A rundown of Allegiant’s new routes, their start dates and respective lowest-priced one-way fares follows below. Note that these introductory low fares aren’t necessarily available on all flights, and additional terms and restrictions may apply.
The new routes to Austin, Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:
- Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) – beginning July 2, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
- Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – beginning May 27, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
The new routes to Boston, Massachusetts’ Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) include:
- Norfolk, Virginia via Norfolk International Airport (ORF) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
- Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
The new routes to Bozeman, Montana’s Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) include:
- Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning May 27, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
- Oakland, California via Oakland International Airport (OAK) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
- San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
The new routes from Des Moines, Iowa's Des Moines International Airport (DSM) include:
- Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning July 1, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
- San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning July 1, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
- Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning July 1, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
The new routes to Destin, Florida’s Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) include:
- Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 27, 2021, with fares as low as $39.
- St. Cloud, Minnesota via St. Cloud Regional Airport (STC) – beginning June 6, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $79.
- Clarksburg, West Virginia via North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) – beginning May 26, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
The new routes to Houston, Texas’ William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) include:
- Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
- Lexington, Kentucky via Blue Grass Airport (LEX) – beginning June 3, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
The new routes from Indianapolis, Indiana's Indianapolis International Airport (IND) include:
- Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $49.
- Los Angeles, California via Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) – beginning May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $69.
The new routes to Los Angeles, California's Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) include:
- Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $69.
- Omaha, Nebraska via Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA) – beginning June 4, 2021, with fares as low as $69.
- Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) – beginning June 4, 2021, with fares as low as $79.
- Shreveport, Louisiana via Shreveport Regional Airport (SHV) – beginning July 2, 2021, with fares as low as $79.
The new routes to Nashville, Tennessee's Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:
- Albany, New York via Albany International Airport (ALB) – beginning May 14, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
- McAllen, Texas via McAllen International Airport (MFE) – beginning May 27, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $69.
- Portsmouth, New Hampshire via Portsmouth International Airport (PSM) – beginning May 27, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $69.
- Boise, Idaho via Boise International Airport (BOI) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $69.
The new routes to Portland, Oregon’s Portland International Airport (PDX) include:
- Billings, Montana via Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) – beginning May 7, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
- Missoula, Montana via Missoula International Airport (MSO) – beginning May 7, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
- Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) – beginning June 4, 2021, with fares as low as $79.
- Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning July 1, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
The new routes to San Diego, California’s San Diego International Airport (SAN) include:
- Bozeman, Montana via Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) – beginning June 3, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
- Kalispell, Montana via Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
- Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning May 27, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
- Pasco, Washington via Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) – beginning May 28, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
- Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) – beginning July 1, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $59.
The new routes from Bridgeport, West Virginia's North Central West Virginia Airport (CKB) include:
- Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning May 26, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $49.
- Chicago, Illinois via Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning June 3, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $39.
The new route from Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport to Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) begins May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $49.
The new route from Concord, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) to Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) begins May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $49.
The new route from Bangor, Maine via Bangor International Airport (BGR) to Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) begins May 28, 2021, with fares as low as $79.
The new route from Hebron, Kentucky via Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Key West, Florida via Key West International Airport (EYW) begins June 9, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
The new nonstop route from Little Rock, Arkansas via Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) to St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) begins May 27, 2021, with fares as low as $59.
Special limited routes to Rapid City, South Dakota for Sturgis Rally 2021 via Rapid City Regional Airport (RAP) include:
- Appleton, Wisconsin via Appleton International Airport (ATW) – beginning August 4, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Indianapolis, Indiana via Indianapolis International Airport (IND) – beginning August 4, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Peoria, Illinois via General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport (PIA) – beginning August 4, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning August 4, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning August 5, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) – beginning August 4, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Orlando/Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) – beginning August 5, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning August 4, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
- Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning August 6, 2021, with fares as low as $99.
For more information, visit allegiantair.com.
