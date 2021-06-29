Allegiant Announces 23 New Nonstop Routes
Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air announced 23 new nonstop routes for fall vacation and winter holiday travel to destinations across the United States.
Allegiant revealed it has added four new cities to its service schedule, including Melbourne, Florida.; Amarillo, Texas; Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis, with one-way fares on the new routes starting as low as $39.
“We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit – whether it's for a long overdue vacation, or to reconnect with family and friends,” Allegiant senior vice president Drew Wells said.
“Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections,” Wells continued.
Earlier this year, Allegiant announced the addition of 34 new nonstop routes, including limited-time service to support South Dakota’s Sturgis Rally in August 2021.
The new routes to Austin, Texas, via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) include:
—Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Louisville, Kentucky via Louisville International Airport (SDF) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop routes to Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) include:
—Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Oct. 14, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop routes to Washington, D.C. via Dulles International Airport (IAD) include:
—Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) - beginning Dec. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop routes to Melbourne, Fla. via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) include:
—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania via Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) – beginning Nov. 11, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
—Concord, North Carolina via Concord-Padgett Airport (USA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop routes to Minneapolis, Minn. via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) include:
—Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with fares as low as $49.
—Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Palm Beach, Florida via Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - beginning Oct. 7, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
The new nonstop routes to Punta Gorda, Fla. via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) include:
—Minneapolis, Minnesota via Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with fares as low as $49.
The new nonstop routes to Orange County, Calif. via John Wayne Airport (SNA) include:
—Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG) – beginning Oct. 8, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Austin, Texas via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
The new routes to Nashville, Tenn. via Nashville International Airport (BNA) include:
—Palm Springs, California via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) – beginning Nov. 17, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
—Melbourne, Florida via Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
—Jacksonville, Florida via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop routes to Jacksonville, Fla. via Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) include:
—Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
—Dulles, Virginia via Dulles International Airport (IAD) – beginning Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop route to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) from Amarillo, Texas via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) begins Oct. 14, 2021 with fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop route from Houston, Texas via William P. Lobby Airport to Bentonville, Ark. via Bentonville Municipal Airport (XNA) begins Nov.19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $39.
The new nonstop route from Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) begins Oct. 6, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $69.
The new nonstop route from Wichita, Kansas via Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) to St. Petersburg, Fla. via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) begins Nov. 19, 2021 with one-way fares as low as $49.
