American Airlines Achieves Summer Schedule Milestone at DFW
Airlines & Airports American Airlines June 06, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The world’s largest airline surpasses 900 daily flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which now has 9,000 one-stop connections, more than any other hub in the world.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer
American Airlines completed the next step in its journey of unprecedented growth today as the airline’s schedule at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) grew to more than 900 daily flights for the first time this summer. The milestone enables more than 9,000 one-stop travel possibilities through DFW—more than any other airline hub in the world.
As previously announced, American is focused on strengthening its network by expanding operations at its most profitable hubs, with the majority of new flying being added at DFW and Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).
The airline has been incrementally adding 100 flights at DFW this summer, including inaugural service this week to Dublin (DUB); Munich (MUC); and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ). Throughout 2019, American has started service from DFW to 23 new markets and increased service to more than 80 existing markets. This growth marks the airline’s largest expansion at DFW in more than a decade.
“By growing our largest and most profitable hub, we are building the world’s most connected network,” said Vasu Raja, Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning for American. “We’re making the world a smaller and more connected place by connecting small communities like Harlingen, Texas, to global cities like Dublin and Munich, while also bringing citizens of the world to the beauty of Glacier National Park via Kalispell, Montana, and California’s Wine Country with service to Santa Rosa, California.”
To facilitate the growth at DFW, beginning today, American will operate mainline flights from gates B5 to B12 in Terminal B. These gates were previously used by American Eagle but have been resized to accommodate mainline aircraft and connect more customers. In May, the airline expanded its footprint to include 15 new gates in the Terminal E satellite, which now supports more than 100 daily regional flights for American Eagle service.
The completely renovated space includes refreshed ticket counters and gate areas as well as new ramp lighting, moving walkways, elevators and escalators. Later this year, American will also open a new Admirals Club in Terminal E, providing travelers with access to a lounge within any of DFW’s five terminals.
“More than 104,000 customers will journey through DFW every day this summer and our recent investments ensure DFW will remain a premier gateway while providing customers with a world-class experience,” said Cedric Rockamore, Vice President of DFW Hub Operations for American. “To our DFW team members, it’s already been a big summer here at DFW, and I can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done to care for our customers and your colleague as part of this journey.”
American has also been investing in the premium customer experience at DFW. Last month, the airline opened its newest Flagship Lounge. The 35,000-square-foot lounge provides customers traveling in Flagship First and Flagship Business an opportunity to refresh, unwind or work before their flight with quiet spaces for taking a rest, lounge-style seating, luxury showers, ample wireless chargers and a variety of hot and cold entrees. In addition, Flagship First customers have access to Flagship First Dining, American’s complimentary, fine-dining restaurant experience.
American’s renovated Admirals Club lounge in Terminal D has also re-opened with an updated modern look, more power outlets, showers and space to relax. Guests have access to complimentary food, snacks and beverages, including an exclusive label from master sommelier Bobby Stuckey. The Admirals Club also features local craft beers from breweries in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.
SOURCE: American Airlines press release.
