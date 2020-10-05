American Airlines Adds Costa Rica to COVID-19 Testing Program
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood October 05, 2020
American Airlines announced that its newly introduced preflight coronavirus testing program will now include passengers traveling to Costa Rica.
Earlier this week, American revealed its new COVID-19 testing policies for international destinations and Hawaii scheduled to debut at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on October 15.
The carrier said it plans to launch a testing program in the coming weeks at Miami International Airport for passengers traveling to Jamaica, the Bahamas and Costa Rica. American is also working with CARICOM to expand the program to additional markets in the region.
Passengers traveling from Dallas to Costa Rica will have access to the airline’s preflight COVID-19 testing program, but they will be responsible for covering the costs. American will offer three options, including at-home tests, in-person testing at CareNow urgent care locations or on-site, rapid testing administered at the Texas airport.
“We applaud American’s efforts to develop a COVID-19 testing program for international travel and we are proud to partner with the airline to include Costa Rica in their initial launch,” Costa Rican Minister of Tourism Gustavo Segura Sancho said in a statement.
“Initiatives like these are crucial for the recovery of tourism in Costa Rica, an important economic engine for our country, while ensuring passenger health and safety,” Segura Sancho continued.
Tourists and Costa Rican residents who test negative will be exempt from the country’s 14-day quarantine, but testing must be completed within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. Negative test results must be uploaded to the country’s Health Pass.
American resumed its operation to and from San Jose, Costa Rica, in September with service from its Dallas and Miami hubs. The carrier will launch service to Liberia, Costa Rica, on October 7.
