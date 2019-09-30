American Airlines Announces New International Service for 2020
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood September 30, 2019
American Airlines announced plans to grow its international network with new and increased service starting in 2020, with tickets going on sale October 7.
The carrier is celebrating its commitment to Miami International Airport with increased service to Lima, Peru, on April 7; Santiago, Chile, in winter 2020; and Sao Paulo, Brazil, in winter 2020.
FAA Calls for Airlines to Inspect Boeing Planes After Crack...Airlines & Airports
Amsterdam Raises Tourist Taxes, Making Them Highest in EuropeDestination & Tourism
FAA Will Test If US Airline Seats Are Too Small for Safe...Airlines & Airports
“American's leading position in Miami is something we're incredibly proud of and committed to maintaining,” American Vice President Vasu Raja said in a statement. “We have so many possibilities from our Latin American gateway and are excited for the opportunity to use our domestic strength to enhance our international network. We'll continue to grow, compete and thrive in a region of the world where we have a long history and a bright future.”
American will also offer new daily service from Boston Logan International Airport to Heathrow Airport in London beginning March 29, which will be flown on a Boeing 777-200 with 37 Flagship Business seats and 24 Premium Economy seats.
“Our new nonstop flight, combined with the service provided by our Atlantic Joint Business, gives customers the most robust schedule and the most premium seats between Boston and London,” Raja continued. “Boston customers have been asking for more service and we're delivering with this new flight, and our recently announced seasonal service to Nassau and Grand Cayman.”
In addition, the airline announced it is extending seasonal flying dates on several of the company’s most popular routes, including service between New York’s JFK and Rome; Dallas-Fort Worth and Dublin; and Chicago and Barcelona.
The extended service on the international routes will operate a month longer than their current schedules. All new routes are subject to government approval.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS