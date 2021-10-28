American Airlines Announces Partnership With Affirm
American Airlines has partnered with Affirm, allowing customers to now pay for their flights in installments.
Approved American Airlines customers can now split the total cost of their flights using Affirm, paying in $50 monthly installments. While there is interest, Affirm shows customers exactly what they’ll pay in dollar amounts before they agree to pay in installments, and the interest rate never changes.
Select American Airlines customers will now be able to use Affirm when they purchase their flights, while the feature will become widespread throughout the U.S. in the next few weeks. The airline joins over 29,000 other partners to offer the pay-in-installments method, allowing individuals greater flexibility to travel and get to where they need to be this holiday season.
“While consumers are as eager as ever to get away, they remain conscious of fitting travel into their budget. According to a recent Affirm survey, 74% of Americans say they’ll spend more on travel this holiday season than ever before, while 60% are concerned that they can’t afford to travel as they would like to,” said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re thrilled to partner with American Airlines to bring travelers the added payment flexibility, transparency and control they expect during the holiday season and beyond.”
