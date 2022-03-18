American Airlines Bringing Back In-Flight Alcohol Sales
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke March 18, 2022
American Airlines is set to become the last major U.S. airline to bring back in-flight alcohol sales to the main cabin in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travelers flying American on flights of at least 250 miles will be able to purchase beer, wine and spirits starting on Monday, April 18, which is currently the same day that the mandatory mask mandate on public transportation is set to expire.
"Our customers have expressed that having these options onboard is important to their experience with us," American said in a statement, according to USA Today.
American's Main Cabin Extra passengers will receive free alcohol. Otherwise, travelers can expect to pay $8 for beer and $9 for wine and spirits. Alcohol has been available in first class on American flights since spring 2021.
Airlines did away with in-flight alcohol sales at the onset of the pandemic two years ago in an effort to reduce close contact between flight attendants and passengers and had been reluctant to bring back the service due to an uptick in unruly passenger incidents.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS