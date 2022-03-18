Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Fri March 18 2022

American Airlines Bringing Back In-Flight Alcohol Sales

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke March 18, 2022

An American Airlines Boeing 777 taking off from Los Angeles International Airport
An American Airlines Boeing 777 taking off from Los Angeles International Airport. (photo via Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines is set to become the last major U.S. airline to bring back in-flight alcohol sales to the main cabin in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travelers flying American on flights of at least 250 miles will be able to purchase beer, wine and spirits starting on Monday, April 18, which is currently the same day that the mandatory mask mandate on public transportation is set to expire.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Aerial view of Valletta, Malta

Malta Continues To Grow as a Gastronomic Destination

Estero Restaurant, La Casa de la Playa, Riviera Maya Mexico, Steak

Bowman’s Travel Brief: Have Food, Will Travel

Tuch de Luna, Fine Dining Restaurant, Riviera Maya Mexico, All-Inclusive Food

gallery icon 19 Caribbean All-Inclusive Resorts with the Finest Dining

Norwegian Cruise Line, NCL, Winemaker, wines, alcoholic, drinks, Mondavi, tasting, pouring

NCL’s ‘Meet the Winemaker’ Series Returns,...

"Our customers have expressed that having these options onboard is important to their experience with us," American said in a statement, according to USA Today.

American's Main Cabin Extra passengers will receive free alcohol. Otherwise, travelers can expect to pay $8 for beer and $9 for wine and spirits. Alcohol has been available in first class on American flights since spring 2021.

Airlines did away with in-flight alcohol sales at the onset of the pandemic two years ago in an effort to reduce close contact between flight attendants and passengers and had been reluctant to bring back the service due to an uptick in unruly passenger incidents.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Spirit Airlines plane.

Spirit Airlines Adds New Markets From Las Vegas

Airline CEOs Say Travel Demand Soars Despite Higher Airfare

Delta Becomes First Airline to Partner With EcoVadis

New Data Suggests Flights Are Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

10 Pilots File Suit Against CDC Over Federal Mask Mandate

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS