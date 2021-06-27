American Airlines CEO: Passengers Bringing Their Own Alcohol Is a Big Problem
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 27, 2021
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees he understands their frustrations over the growing trend of passengers slipping their own alcohol on a plane or coming aboard already drunk.
But Parker admitted that American’s policy of not selling alcohol on board to coach passengers has contributed to the problem.
Speaking at an American Airlines employee question and answer session earlier this month, a recording of which was reviewed by the aviation blog View From The Wing, Parker was asked by a flight attendant about passengers bringing alcohol onboard themselves.
Between the booze and the face mask policy, it has contributed to an all-time high in physical altercations on flights and a record number of complaints to the Federal Aviation Administration – prompting `.
Parker admitted American has “more customers bringing on alcohol than they should have,” adding that “Intoxicated passengers … nothing has changed. They’re not allowed on the airplane, they’re a safety risk. No one should be on the airplane that’s intoxicated.”
Parker said that bringing your own alcohol on board is not an American Airlines ban, but a federal regulation. He told crew members that policy should be to confiscate the alcohol if they see it – easier said than done, of course.
Brady Byrnes, American’s executive in charge of inflight services, agreed that it’s a growing problem but also said he’s baffled by it because there’s a limit on how much liquid you can bring through security.
Unless, Byrne said, passengers are consuming mass quantities at restaurants and bars on the other side of security or, worse, getting to-go cups filled with an alcoholic beverage.
Sponsored Content
-
Do you know Excellence El Carmen?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS