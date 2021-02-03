American Airlines Expands VeriFLY App to US Hubs
American Airlines announced its VeriFLY mobile health wallet would is now being accepted at all airports in the United States served by the carrier.
Travelers flying from American’s domestic airports to eight countries will have the option to use the free VeriFLY app to upload required travel documents—such as negative coronavirus test results—and show those credentials to clear security.
The COVID-19-related service was only previously accepted on outbound travel from the U.S. from the carrier’s hub at Miami International Airport.
“We are constantly looking at ways to make travel easier and simpler for our customers, and navigating testing requirements and validation is a big piece of that,” American Vice President Julie Rath said. “All of our airports will now accept customers’ testing verification via the VeriFLY app, which is a great expansion of our trial from MIA that began last fall.”
“With more partners like British Airways and others across the industry expanding their acceptance of VeriFLY,” Rath continued. “We can further our common goal of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ensure compliance with local regulations that have been put in place to protect our customers and team members.”
Customers can use the VeriFLY app for document verification when traveling on international flights to the U.S. and journeys to the United Kingdom, Canada, Jamaica, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
The app is available from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. Travelers can create an account, enter the destination they are traveling to and upload required documentation such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
