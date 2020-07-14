American Airlines Relaunches Service to Key Caribbean Destinations
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood July 14, 2020
American Airlines announced the relaunch of service to several key Caribbean destinations.
According to the Caribbean Journal, American resumed nonstop flights to Aruba from both Miami and Charlotte during the weekend, operating the once-daily routes from Florida on a Boeing 737-800 and Charlotte on an Airbus A321.
More 737 MAX Cancellations Causing Struggles for BoeingAirlines & Airports
US, Canada, Mexico Plan Another Extension of Border RestrictionsImpacting Travel
JetBlue Extends Plans to Block Middle Seats Through SeptemberAirlines & Airports
American also relaunched service to St Vincent and the Grenadines on July 11, with one daily flight on a Boeing 737-800. The Caribbean islands reopened their borders to tourists from the United States last week.
Saint Lucia also welcomed the return of American’s commercial flights to Hewanorra International Airport on July 9 from Miami International Airport. The island is scheduled to welcome Delta from Atlanta and JetBlue from New York City in the coming weeks.
“As our Government and health officials work together on protocols that provide the safest experience possible for visitors and local residents, the arrival of the American Airlines flight from Miami is a symbolic step for the successful safe reopening of Saint Lucia’s tourism industry,” Saint Lucia Minister of Tourism Dominic Fedee said.
Travelers booking flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean destinations will be required to fill out a pre-arrival Travel Form and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.
If a negative test isn’t available, arriving tourists will be tested on-site and required to stay in quarantine until their results come back negative. If the test is positive, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
For more information on American Airlines, Caribbean
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS