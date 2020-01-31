US Government Issues Highest Travel Warning for China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
As a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the United States Department of State has raised its travel advisory for China to Level 4 and issued a "do not travel" warning.
According to CNBC.com, the State Department issuing the highest travel warning possible shows the seriousness of the situation, as health officials in China confirmed the virus has killed at least 213 people and the number of cases climbed to over 9,600.
On the State Department’s official travel advisory page, the agency said people still in China “should consider departing using commercial means.” The U.S. government has also requested all non-essential personnel defer travel to China due to the outbreak.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global emergency, which helps the international group mobilize financial and political support to contain the coronavirus.
In addition, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday it had confirmed the first human-to-human transmission of the virus in the country. The Chicago woman reportedly gave the illness to her husband after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
The fear of the coronavirus is impacting all aspects of the travel industry, as around 6,000 passengers and crew members were held aboard the Costa Smeralda cruise ship in Italy Thursday as officials investigated a potential coronavirus case.
United States President Donald Trump and his administration are also considering suspending flights to and from China as a result of the growing outbreak, while carriers serving the country have already suspended or reduced flights.
Officials said the coronavirus outbreak is costing the global tourism industry billions of dollars in lost revenue during a typically busy Lunar New Year period.
