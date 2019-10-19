American Airlines Has an “Early Depletion of the Burger Inventory”
October 19, 2019
Corporate-speak is something we all have to get used to, but American Airlines might have taken it to a new level to announce a change in its menu.
Now, airplane food is more often than not the subject of derision, but American’s hamburgers and cheeseburgers have generally been well-received, if not downright – dare we say it? – delicious.
Now the one meal item that is not only universally loved but actually was a pleasurable taste is going the way of the biplane.
American Airlines is permanently removing the cheeseburger from its in-flight menu earlier than expected. The carrier is updating its menu and had planned to eliminate the cheeseburger anyway. But according to the View From The Wing blog – which obtained a note from American’s corporate office sent to affected flights – the grill is clear.
"This substitution is due to early depletion of the burger inventory in readiness for New Entrees starting in November as part of the Domestic First Class Menu Refresh," the note stated.
Translation? We ran out of burgers.
American is expected to roll out the new menu next month on the carrier’s domestic first class routes.
