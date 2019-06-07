American Airlines Kicks Off Flights to Croatia
Airlines & Airports American Airlines June 07, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The seasonal flights from American kick-off a highly anticipated 2019 summer season in Croatia.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Today, American Airlines will launch its seasonal non-stop service between Philadelphia and Dubrovnik, Croatia, known as “the pearl of the Adriatic.”
This is the first non-stop flight between the US and Croatia and will depart from Philadelphia’s International Airport for a non-stop flight landing in Dubrovnik the following day, the morning of Saturday, June 8th at Dubrovnik Airport. The seasonal service between the two cities will kick-off a highly anticipated summer season, as Dubrovnik continues its rise as a hot European destination for Americans.
When Lord Byron came to Dubrovnik he named it the "Pearl of the Adriatic," this was as early as the beginning of the 19th century and George Bernard Shaw said, "those who seek paradise on Earth should come to Dubrovnik.”
These testimonials from two iconic historical figures have marked Dubrovnik's tourism over the years, putting the city on the world map.
As one of Europe’s most desirable destination, Dubrovnik’s combination of history, culture, natural beauty, gastronomy, and mild Mediterranean climate are key elements when combined, has given rise to the walled city’s popularity with increased and steady tourism throughout the year.
Those who have visited Dubrovnik, and Croatia as a whole, understand why this world-class city has gained so much prominence as one of the world’s most sought after destinations.
Ina Rodin, Croatian National Tourist Office's Director North America, said, “We are thrilled that there is now a non-stop flight from the US to Dubrovnik, as Croatia continues to capture the imagination and gain attention from travelers. In 2018, Dubrovnik’s recognition from Afar’s readers as the Best Cultural Capital gave us cause to celebrate and end 2018 on a high note.
Recently, TripAdvisor announced that Dubrovnik was the top searched city on its platform and today, this non-stop flight will continue the momentum, especially as we head into a highly anticipated and busy summer travel season. The Croatian National Tourist Board and our tourism colleagues from Dubrovnik are excited to continue to show the world that Croatia and its magnificent Pearl of the Adriatic, Dubrovnik, the most visited destination in Croatia for Americans, followed by Split and Zagreb, respectively, are all exciting destinations worth exploring, especially among visitors from the U.S. market.”
With more than a thousand years of history that can be felt in every inch of this enchanting city, Dubrovnik’s charm will leave all who visit a longing to return again and again.
The iconic medieval ramparts preserved in its original form is the city's flagship attraction with UNESCO’s World Heritage status since 1979, the first of such recognition for Croatia.
Not to miss attractions such as the cable car ride to the top of the Srd Hill with its panoramic vistas of Dubrovnik’s old town, coastline dotted by surrounding islands and the awe-inspiring sunsets; islands Lokrum and Elaphiti Islands are where one can experience the city’s old maritime roots and be seduced by its natural beauty of flora and fauna; and the Trsteno Arboretum – which is a protected monument of nature and was the summer estate of the aristocratic family Gucetic, is famous for its rich and ancient collection of exotic plants from 1502.
Culturally, the city’s countless treasures, such as the inventory of the third old pharmacy, still in operation, in Europe and hosts the Museum of the Franciscans from 1317; and precise works of the city’s artisans and goldsmiths from 11th to the 19th centuries can be found in the Treasury of the Cathedral; and the collection of Dubrovnik School of Art from the 15th and 16th centuries can be seen at the Museum of Dominicans, while Rector's Palace houses an art collection, furniture, porcelain and inventory of the Domus Christy Pharmacy from 1420 and the Modern Art Gallery that hosts works of Croatian and international painters.
Furthermore, Dubrovnik’s maritime heritage can be seen at the Maritime Museum which holds the history of the city’s maritime tradition – once considered a formidable rival to that of Venice in the north.
As one of the most attractive year-round destinations in the Mediterranean, popularity among visitors is noticeable. The city’s stellar tourism offering, strong infrastructure, warm and inviting hospitality, and quality of service all anchored around its “City for all seasons” motto provides an unforgettable experience – all which keeps its city walls constantly buzzing with visitors.
From January to May of 2019, Croatia has experienced a significant increase in tourism from the US market compared to the same period in 2018. In the first five months (January to May) of 2019, American arrivals to Croatia were 143,647, an increase of 14.5 percent, while overnights were 363,663, or an increase of 14.6 percent.
For Dubrovnik from January to May of 2019, the city experienced 393,895 arrivals, 30 percent more than the same period in 2018, and 1,017,365 overnights, or 11 percent more than the same period last year.
Americans were the second largest group to visit Dubrovnik thus far in 2019 and in this same period, American arrival to Dubrovnik was 35,725, 19 percent more than last year when there were 29,962 and 102,253 overnights, or 18 percent more than the same period in 2018 when there were 86,486 overnights.
The city is a destination of culture, as evident by its numerous activities from festivals – such as the Dubrovnik Summer Festival, FestiWine, Dubrovnik Winter Festival, Good Food Festival, and of course the Festival celebrating St. Blaise, the city’s patron saint, Dubrovnik Carnival and the festivals organized by the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra.
Also notable are the prestigious art exhibitions, major open-air events from music to sports, and, last but not least, all set among its architectural treasures. It is also known as Croatia's undisputed convention center with the more conventions, congresses and corporate incentive programs happening in the city than any other location in the country.
Additionally, Dubrovnik’s natural beauty and stunning architecture have long attracted television and filmmakers to its walls, most notably, since 2011 HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones debuted and quickly became a blockbuster sensation, which catapulted Dubrovnik and Croatia on the radar for many fans and avid travelers seeking new adventures.
SOURCE: Croatian National Tourist Office press release
For more information on American Airlines, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Croatia, Dubrovnik
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS