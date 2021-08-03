American Airlines Offering Free In-flight Access to TikTok
American Airlines announced it has bolstered its array of free in-flight offerings with the addition of TikTok.
As part of a promotional offering, travelers on a Viasat-equipped narrowbody American aircraft can get 30-minutes of free access to TikTok without having to purchase Wi-Fi. The carrier said it has the fastest Wi-Fi on more planes than any other carrier in the United States.
To take advantage of the promotion, passengers must enable airplane mode and connect to the “AA-Inflight” signal. Once connected, customers will be redirected to aainflight.com’s Wi-Fi portal and click on the TikTok ad for free access to the platform.
“Faster Wi-Fi allows us to deliver diverse inflight entertainment options and invest in innovative partnerships with platforms like TikTok,” American Managing Director Clarissa Sebastian said. “Customers play the lead role in helping us better understand what content they want during their inflight experience and TikTok is one of the platforms they love on the ground, and we’re thrilled to work with Viasat to give customers free access to TikTok while they’re in the air as well.”
TikTok offers travelers off-the-beaten-path locations and tips, nature videos, music and dance trends, career advice and more. Trials like the TikTok promotion help American evaluate offerings to ensure the best experience for customers throughout their journey.
American’s in-flight entertainment portfolio is free during flights, including a library of more than 600 movies and TV shows and a collection of educational tools on the carrier’s new Lifestyle in-flight entertainment channel.
