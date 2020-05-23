Last updated: 02:08 PM ET, Sat May 23 2020

American Airlines Reaches Traffic Milestone

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli May 23, 2020

American, Airlines, airbus
PHOTO: An American Airlines A321XLR rendering. (Photo courtesy of American Airlines)

In the face of the industry-devastating coronavirus pandemic that has decimated the demand for air travel, American Airlines saw a glimmer of hope this week.

Wednesday, May 20, marked a milestone. According to Fox Business, American carried its highest amount of passengers since March 22, a span of almost two months

Capacity was down 95 percent across the board during March and April; for American, demand is still down 84 percent compared to the same time period last year but nonetheless has grown slightly during the month of May.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A dessert buffet on a cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Makes Additional Comment on Future of Buffets

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas

Feds Relax Restrictions, Airlines Can Halt Service to Smaller...

Airlines & Airports
A Hertz car rental office

Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection

Car Rental & Rail
Anhinga Trail in Everglades National Park

US Travel Applauds Opening of National Parks

Destination & Tourism

“In April, we had a 15 percent load factor and so far, month-to-date in May, we’re at 35 percent,” American Airlines executives said during a digital investor conference. Meanwhile, in April of 2019, the carrier was flying planes that were 85 percent full.

In general, people are staying away from travel. Even car trips are expected to be down, as AAA failed to deliver a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in decades.

For American, it’s a small sliver of good news in the face of rough news—the world’s largest airline is also the most vulnerable for bankruptcy, according to a new study of risk assessment by the firm RapidRatings.

“American is the most at risk and that's it in every way you look at it. American stands out as the weakest of this cohort,” RapidRatings CEO James Gellert told Yahoo Finance.

His firm, which has done similar work for McDonald’s (MCD) and Unilever (UL), looks at whether a company can withstand shocks like the COVID-19 crisis, which has devastated the global economy.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport

Feds Relax Restrictions, Airlines Can Halt Service to Smaller...

US Senators Warn Delta, JetBlue About Cutting Employee Hours

TSA Adding Extra Health, Safety Guidelines Ahead of Summer Travel

Unnamed NFL Player Suing United Airlines Over Alleged Sexual Assault

JetBlue: No Middle Seats Until at Least July 6

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS