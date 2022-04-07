American Airlines Reduces Need for Regional Flights With New Bus Service
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood April 07, 2022
American Airlines announced a new partnership with Landline that will offer bus service between Philadelphia and two nearby airports, eliminating the need for regional flights.
Starting on June 3, American and Landline will launch bus routes between Philadelphia International Airport and Lehigh International Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City International Airport in New Jersey.
The airline’s vice president of network planning, Brian Znotins, said the new bus service would help customers in nearby areas connect to American’s international flights from Philadelphia.
The partnership represents a cost-effective and environmentally friendly expansion of the carrier’s route network. Landline will be fully integrated with American's flight booking system and coordinated with departure and arrival schedules, just like a connecting flight.
“For too long, travelers have been bothered by all of the ancillary parts of flying, including getting to and from the airport, parking, transporting their bags, and navigating security. We're changing that,” Landline CEO David Sunde said. “Landline is proud to partner with American to make travel even more efficient, affordable and relaxing. Alongside American, we're excited to introduce travelers to a whole new level of convenience and comfort.”
The carrier’s regional affiliate, American Eagle, currently operates flights from Allentown to Chicago and Charlotte, but does not serve the Atlantic City airport.
American is the third major airline to partner with the transportation platform. United and Landline currently serve travelers between Denver International Airport, Fort Collins and Breckenridge, while Sun Country Airlines and Landline operate in a total of seven markets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn About Florida's Historic Coast and Treat Your Clients to a Little Bit of Everything
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS