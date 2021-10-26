American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Loyalty Program
American Airlines is changing its AAdvantage loyalty program to make it easier for customers to earn status, where loyalty members can earn one Loyalty Point for every AAdvantage mile earned.
Beginning in 2022, loyalty members can earn status by flying, using an AAdvantage credit card or spending with an AAdvantage partner. The AAdvantage loyalty program offers different status tiers depending on how many miles a loyalty member has earned, each offering certain benefits. For example, AAdvantage Gold members can earn 40 percent more miles when they fly with American Airlines.
The airline is also extending every AAdvantage member’s current status to March 31, 2022. The loyalty program is also extending its choice of benefits for members, called Loyalty Choice Rewards. Members who earn Platinum Pro status or higher and fly at least 30 flights on American or partnered airlines can choose the Loyalty Choice Reward they want the most, whether its bonus AAdvantage miles or a free pay to the Admirals Club.
“Loyalty should be simple, and we have reimagined our AAdvantage program to a single point system that provides a clear path to earning status for our members,” said Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor. “For our loyal members, the message is simple: Earn AAdvantage miles, earn status — whether that’s by flying on American or by spending on everyday activities. We thank our members for their continued loyalty and look forward to this renewed relationship as we enter 2022.”
