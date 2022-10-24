American Airlines Signs Agreements With 3 Major Distribution Systems
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti October 24, 2022
American Airlines today announced that it has just entered into new long-term agreements with travel’s three largest global distribution systems—Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport—to ensure that customers continue to enjoy easy avenues of purchasing travel from American.
These fresh partnerships, along with the airline’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology, provide American’s customers with more opportunities to take advantage of modern retailing conduits and to access the airline’s content, including enhanced offerings and supplemental products, across more channels.
“We are proud to sign these new agreements and continue to strengthen our relationships with the three leading global distribution systems,” said American’s Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy, Scott Laurence, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our distribution partners to expand our retailing capabilities, using NDC technology, to provide travel retailers and customers the products and services most meaningful to them.”
These latest distribution agreements afford American increased content flexibility, so that, come 2023, the carrier will have the capability of offering its best content, products and airfares through NDC connections and direct channels, like AA.com, alike. American’s NDC-enabled content is already available through Amadeus and Travelport, and will be available in Sabre early next year.
American’s elevated, NDC-powered retail capabilities make a wider range of retail selections available to outside travel vendors and corporate buyers, and provide more comprehensive access to the airline’s products and services.
Enhanced offerings available for distribution directly on American’s own website or via NDC connections include cabin-class options, such as Main Plus, Main Select and Flagship Business Plus; carbon offsets via Cool Effect; and day-of-travel selections, such as seat choices, upgrades and pre-ordered meals.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Agent Academy Helps You Focus on Florida at a Crucial Time
-
For more information on American Airlines, Amadeus North America, Sabre Travel Network
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS