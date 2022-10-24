Last updated: 03:51 PM ET, Mon October 24 2022

American Airlines Signs Agreements With 3 Major Distribution Systems

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti October 24, 2022

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines today announced that it has just entered into new long-term agreements with travel’s three largest global distribution systems—Amadeus, Sabre and Travelport—to ensure that customers continue to enjoy easy avenues of purchasing travel from American.

These fresh partnerships, along with the airline’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) technology, provide American’s customers with more opportunities to take advantage of modern retailing conduits and to access the airline’s content, including enhanced offerings and supplemental products, across more channels.

“We are proud to sign these new agreements and continue to strengthen our relationships with the three leading global distribution systems,” said American’s Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy, Scott Laurence, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our distribution partners to expand our retailing capabilities, using NDC technology, to provide travel retailers and customers the products and services most meaningful to them.”

These latest distribution agreements afford American increased content flexibility, so that, come 2023, the carrier will have the capability of offering its best content, products and airfares through NDC connections and direct channels, like AA.com, alike. American’s NDC-enabled content is already available through Amadeus and Travelport, and will be available in Sabre early next year.

American’s elevated, NDC-powered retail capabilities make a wider range of retail selections available to outside travel vendors and corporate buyers, and provide more comprehensive access to the airline’s products and services.

Enhanced offerings available for distribution directly on American’s own website or via NDC connections include cabin-class options, such as Main Plus, Main Select and Flagship Business Plus; carbon offsets via Cool Effect; and day-of-travel selections, such as seat choices, upgrades and pre-ordered meals.

