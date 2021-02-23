American Airlines Streamlining Baggage Allowance Policies
American Airlines announced it would start aligning its baggage allowance policies to offer travelers a more consistent and transparent booking experience.
As part of the changes that went into effect Tuesday, Premium Economy tickets will now include two free checked bags on all routes where American provides the enhanced travel experience.
Main Cabin tickets on all long-haul international routes will now include one free checked bag.
American is also introducing a new Basic Economy Plus Bag ticket—which provides a low non-changeable fare with a free checked bag—for flights to Asia, Oceania, India and Israel.
“We want to make American the easiest airline to do business with,” American Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said. “To accomplish this, we are creating transparent fare products and policies that are consistent across our global network so customers can clearly choose their experience when they travel with us.”
For travel agencies that use new distribution capability (NDC), the airline will offer new packaged fares and corporate experiences, including certain seats, bags and privileges together at the time of booking.
American also announced in partnership with Amadeus that they've renewed their content distribution agreement, continuing to make the airline's flights and services available to Amadeus-powered travel agencies and corporations around the world via the Amadeus Travel Platform.
