American Airlines Teams With James Beard Foundation to Offer Exclusive Menu Items
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke November 19, 2019
The friendly skies are about to get a whole lot tastier for some American Airlines customers.
The carrier has become the first official airline partner of the James Beard Foundation, announcing an exclusive multiyear partnership on Tuesday.
Passengers will begin to see the new mouthwatering menu items in Flagship First Dining and Flagship Lounges beginning December 3. Starting December 11, passengers flying Flagship First and Flagship Business from the U.S. to Europe or South America as well as transcontinental flights between New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Los Angeles or San Francisco will have access to the new menu items.
Top Chef alum Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago will be the first James Beard Award-winning chef to create menu items that American will offer both onboard and in lounges.
Grueneberg's creations for Flagship First Dining will include Grilled Roman-style Artichokes with black truffle, fontina fonduta and fresh lemon; Mushroom Bolognese incorporating fusilli pasta, cremini and porcini mushrooms, peas, carrots and Parmigiano Reggiano and Dark Chocolate Budino featuring candied citrus, mandarin olive oil, feuilletine chocolate crunch and fresh whipped cream.
Meanwhile, Flagship Lounge guests can enjoy a Tuscan Kale Salad with beets, apples, goat cheese, spiced sesame, sunflower and pumpkin seed medley and tahini dressing.
Finally, passengers in Flagship First and Flagship Business flying the aforementioned routes can look forward to Artichoke Ravioli featuring blistered cherry tomato sauce, green olive and pistachio pesto in addition to Spinach and Ricotta Rotolo Pasta with pomodoro sauce, basil pesto and pine nuts.
"A premier culinary partner like the James Beard Foundation provides unique and delicious offerings for our customers," said Janelle Anderson, Vice President of Marketing for American, in a statement. "We’re honored to work with their roster of award-winning chefs who embody diversity, modernism and sustainable practices in the culinary world today."
"We couldn’t be more pleased to launch our exclusive partnership with American," added James Beard Foundation Chief Operating Officer Kris Moon. "Consumers are increasingly supporting brands that are focused on improving our world. Joining forces with American allows us to bring our Good Food For Good mission to the skies while also helping consumers enjoy the deliciousness of our food world."
The dishes are available for pre-order on aa.com starting 30 days before a booked flight or up to 24 hours before departure.
As part of the partnership, American will be involved in the James Beard Foundation’s marquee programs such as the Taste America culinary pop-up series throughout the year.
