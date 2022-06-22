American Airlines, TSA Team Up to Test Mobile ID Program
American Airlines teamed with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to offer customers with TSA PreCheck the chance to test mobile identification.
Launched Wednesday at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), AAdvantage members enrolled in PreCheck may now use their American Airlines Mobile ID at select checkpoints to verify their identity.
The experience is now available at every PreCheck location at DFW, with plans to launch the service at select checkpoints in Miami International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Washington Reagan National Airport and more later this year.
“We’re committed to making our customers’ journeys easier, and airport waypoints provide significant opportunities for innovation,” American Vice President Julie Rath said. “By simplifying the identity verification process and other points at the airport, we’re helping our customers exchange stress for convenience and saved time, and propelling the travel industry further along the path to a truly seamless customer experience.”
American customers with PreCheck who participate in the program must download the Airside Digital Identity app, take a photo of their face, scan their driver’s license or passport and enter their AAdvantage number.
As each traveler goes through security, they will present a QR code on their phone before looking into a camera at the PreCheck checkpoint, which matches the customer’s encrypted image against their American Airlines Mobile ID.
Once verified, TSA erases the encrypted digital ID from its checkpoint readers and customers retain their digital ID on their device until they are ready to use it at another waypoint, such as an airport lounge.
In the future, American will roll out similar technology to additional kiosks, bag checks and domestic boarding gates.
