Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Wed June 22 2022

American Airlines, TSA Team Up to Test Mobile ID Program

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood June 22, 2022

American Airlines and Transportation Security Administration team up to test mobile ID program.
American Airlines and Transportation Security Administration team up to test mobile ID program. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines teamed with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to offer customers with TSA PreCheck the chance to test mobile identification.

Launched Wednesday at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), AAdvantage members enrolled in PreCheck may now use their American Airlines Mobile ID at select checkpoints to verify their identity.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
American Airlines plane refueling at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Pilot Shortage Forces American Airlines to End Service to Four...

Southwest Boeing 737-300

Airline Unions Picket, Take Their Cases Straight to the Public

Away

Away Launches New Outdoor Luggage Collection

Sargassum on a beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Hotels in Mexican Caribbean Call for Sargassum Assistance From...

The experience is now available at every PreCheck location at DFW, with plans to launch the service at select checkpoints in Miami International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Washington Reagan National Airport and more later this year.

“We’re committed to making our customers’ journeys easier, and airport waypoints provide significant opportunities for innovation,” American Vice President Julie Rath said. “By simplifying the identity verification process and other points at the airport, we’re helping our customers exchange stress for convenience and saved time, and propelling the travel industry further along the path to a truly seamless customer experience.”

American customers with PreCheck who participate in the program must download the Airside Digital Identity app, take a photo of their face, scan their driver’s license or passport and enter their AAdvantage number.

As each traveler goes through security, they will present a QR code on their phone before looking into a camera at the PreCheck checkpoint, which matches the customer’s encrypted image against their American Airlines Mobile ID.

Once verified, TSA erases the encrypted digital ID from its checkpoint readers and customers retain their digital ID on their device until they are ready to use it at another waypoint, such as an airport lounge.

In the future, American will roll out similar technology to additional kiosks, bag checks and domestic boarding gates.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on American Airlines, United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
American Airlines plane refueling at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Pilot Shortage Forces American Airlines to End Service to Four...

American Airlines

Airline Unions Picket, Take Their Cases Straight to the Public

Airline CEOs Talk Fuel Prices and Pilot Shortage

IATA Says Plan To Roll Out 5G in 2023 Still Not Enough Time for Airlines

Spirit Airlines Comments on New Proposal From JetBlue

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS