American Cancels Hundreds of Flights Amid Labor Dispute With Mechanics
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke June 18, 2019
A bitter ongoing labor dispute between American Airlines and its mechanics is creating headaches for passengers amid the busy summer travel season.
The carrier has been forced to cancel 722 flights in a 23-day stretch, impacting more than 175,000 customers' travel plans, WABC reported.
According to FlightAware.com, American Airlines canceled 194 flights nationwide on Monday, with severe weather in Texas compounding the airline's problems. American has so far canceled 60 flights and reported another 105 delays as of 10 a.m. ET Tuesday and has already canceled 36 flights scheduled for Wednesday and another eight for Thursday.
Last month, American sued the Transit Workers Union, which represents thousands of mechanics who have been without a contract for three years, accusing them of engaging in an "illegal work slowdown" following stalled contract negotiations.
On Friday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the airline's mechanics from interfering in aircraft operations.
"We’re pleased with the Court’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order requiring the TWU-IAM Association to comply with its legal obligations and end the illegal showdown," American said in a statement via CBSLA.
The restraining order prompted the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association to encourage its members to avoid American Airlines for the time being.
"If you care about your families' safety, do not put them on an American Airlines flight until this injunction is vacated," national director Bret Oestreich said via The Dallas Morning News. "With the issuance of this injunction, a mechanic who detects corrosion must not only be concerned about losing [his] job; he will now be concerned about facing fines or imprisonment."
The airline refuted Oestreich's claims in its own statement.
"Our team members put safety above all else when they come to work, and there are multiple platforms for team members to raise concerns, including anonymously, through our Aviation Safety Action Program," American said in a statement to the Morning News. "We will continue to strongly advocate that team members use all of those outlets when they see or experience anything remotely questionable involving safety."
American Airlines and the mechanics union are scheduled to appear in court next month.
