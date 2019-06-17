Storms Prompt Flight Delays, Cancellations Across Texas
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 17, 2019
Ongoing storms are creating headaches for some travelers flying into or out of Texas Monday as Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) have experienced hundreds of flight cancellations and delays since Sunday.
According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, IAH has reported nearly 90 flight cancellations and 70-plus delays as of 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) Monday, with a majority being attributed to the severe weather.
Meanwhile, DFW has experienced more than 130 cancellations and nearly 125 delays as of Monday morning. DFW accounted for more than 600 of the nearly 1,200 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday.
Here is the 7 Day Forecast for the SE TX area. Expect decreasing storm coverage as the day progresses today. Some rain remains in the Tue forecast. Drier/hotter weather middle to end of the week. Rain chances are back in the forecast over the weekend. #txwx #houwx #glswx #bcswx pic.twitter.com/ZyxuWnbhj4— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 17, 2019
The Houston Chronicle reported that the canceled outgoing flights from Houston were destined for other Texas cities—including Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Killeen, Harlingen and Laredo— in addition to places like Denver, Newark, Chicago, Miami and Cleveland.
If you are flying today, be aware that #weather impacts from overnight storms may affect your flight. Contact your carrier for the most up-to-date information. #fly2houston— Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 17, 2019
United Airlines is among the airlines still being impacted Monday and was active on Twiter responding to frustrated customers.
Yes, due to FAA-mandated crew rest requirements, your flight is delayed as your crew was late arriving into Houston last night due to the thunderstorms in the area. SH— United Airlines (@united) June 17, 2019
As always, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.
As thunderstorms pass through the metroplex, ramps have been temporarily closed due to lightning near the airport.— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) June 16, 2019
If you are traveling today, please keep in contact with your airline regarding your flight status. https://t.co/r1xS0ATUzG pic.twitter.com/4ZUsNy7NGB
