Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Mon June 17 2019

Storms Prompt Flight Delays, Cancellations Across Texas

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 17, 2019

plane, rain, storm
PHOTO: Airplane waiting in the rain. (photo via Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Ongoing storms are creating headaches for some travelers flying into or out of Texas Monday as Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) have experienced hundreds of flight cancellations and delays since Sunday.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com, IAH has reported nearly 90 flight cancellations and 70-plus delays as of 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. ET) Monday, with a majority being attributed to the severe weather.

Meanwhile, DFW has experienced more than 130 cancellations and nearly 125 delays as of Monday morning. DFW accounted for more than 600 of the nearly 1,200 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the canceled outgoing flights from Houston were destined for other Texas cities—including Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Killeen, Harlingen and Laredo— in addition to places like Denver, Newark, Chicago, Miami and Cleveland.

United Airlines is among the airlines still being impacted Monday and was active on Twiter responding to frustrated customers.

As always, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status with their airline prior to arriving at the airport.

For more information on Texas

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing CEO Admits Error Regarding 737 MAX Aircraft Issues

Airline Food Workers Threaten Strike

Southwest Flight Attendants Quiet Pervy Passenger

United Airlines Plane Skids Off Runway at Newark Airport

Flight Diverts After Passenger Allegedly Hits Flight Attendant

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS