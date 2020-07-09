American, United Cancel Hong Kong Flights
Rich Thomaselli July 09, 2020
American Airlines and United Airlines have both temporarily suspended flights to Hong Kong after the city said it would require crew members to be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, according to CNN Business.
"We've been making regular adjustments to our schedule to match demand, and we consider a range of factors including travel restrictions or entry requirements in making network decisions," American Airlines said in a statement.
American had been scheduled to resume flights to Hong Kong on July 14—which has now been changed to August 5.
CNN noted that United Airlines said it would suspend flights scheduled through Friday while it determines how the new tests will affect operations.
The changes follow the announcement earlier this week that crew members would be required to submit deep throat saliva samples at Hong Kong International Airport. Crew members are currently exempt from a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
United and Delta had just restarted flights to mainland China after a political dispute related to the coronavirus.
Hong Kong is making the move to testing due to a resurgence in the virus after 42 new cases were reported Thursday. In addition to the airline restriction, restaurants won't be allowed to open at more than 60 percent capacity, and no more than eight people will be allowed per table. At clubs and bars, people will not be allowed to gather in groups of more than four.
