United Airlines to Resume Service to China in July

Boeing 777-300ER
PHOTO: United Boeing 777-300ER taking off. (photo via United Hub)

United Airlines announced it would resume service to China on July 8 after suspending flights to the country in February as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

The carrier revealed it would operate twice-weekly flights between San Francisco and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport via Seoul's Incheon International Airport. The route will be serviced with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The flights from San Francisco to Shanghai will depart on Wednesdays and Saturdays, while return flights will arrive in California from Shanghai on Thursdays and Sundays.

“United's service to mainland China has been a point of pride for our employees and customers for more than 30 years,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “Resuming service to Shanghai from the United States is a significant step in rebuilding our international network.”

Starting in July, the airline will also reinstate service between Chicago and Tokyo with the addition of new service to Haneda Airport, as well as resuming flights to Seoul, Hong Kong and Singapore.

To ensure the safety of passengers, the carrier is focused on health and safety through its United CleanPlus program. Some of the protocols in place include mandatory face coverings, electrostatic spraying, health questionnaires, a touchless check-in experience and more.

On June 25, Delta Air Lines will become the first U.S. carrier to re-connect flights between America and China since the viral pandemic.

