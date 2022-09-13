Last updated: 11:18 AM ET, Tue September 13 2022

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport Asks Airlines to Cancel Flights

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli September 13, 2022

schiphol
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. (Photo via VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Delays and cancellations have been the bane of airlines’ existence this spring and summer. Now one airport is again asking carriers to cancel flights.

Amsterdam's Schiphol International Airport on Monday asked airlines to cut back the number of flights at one of its terminals to help alleviate the continuing congestion and chaos, according to the financial publication Barron’s.

ADVERTISING
MORE Airlines & Airports
U.S. President Joe Biden.

President Biden Praises Administration for Cracking Down...

Turkish Airlines, Air Seychelle, codeshare, agreement, CEOs, Bilal Eksi, Sandy Benoiton

Turkish Airlines and Air Seychelles Sign Codeshare Agreement

Hawaiian Airlines plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport

Hawaiian Airlines Ends Vaccine Mandate for Employees

Schiphol is the fourth-largest airport in Europe and home to KLM Airlines, one of the largest carriers in the world, so its volume can be overwhelming at times. While most airlines are short-staffed, officials said it’s actually airport security that is lacking in workers at the moment.

"There is a shortage of security personnel and the number of waiting travelers is increasing, especially in Departures 3 (terminal)," Schiphol Airport said in a statement. As a result, airport personnel has asked “several airlines with passengers departing from Departures 3 to cancel flights (Monday) between 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) and 11:00 pm (2100 GMT).”

One person tweeted that the situation is the worst he’s seen.

"Employees in the terminal are doing everything they can to ensure that everyone can travel today. But unfortunately, there is a chance that travelers will miss their flight due to long waiting times," the airport said.

It’s not the first time that officials have made such a request. In May of this year, Schiphol also asked airlines to trim their flight schedules to pare down the number of passengers passing through the airport.

For more information on Amsterdam

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Turkish Airlines, Air Seychelle, codeshare, agreement, CEOs, Bilal Eksi, Sandy Benoiton

Turkish Airlines and Air Seychelles Sign Codeshare Agreement

Hawaiian Airlines Ends Vaccine Mandate for Employees

Dirty Mess on Plane Leads to Questions About Cleaning Protocols

Flight Searches to London Surge Following Queen’s Death

Airlines Abandoning Small Airports More Than Just a Trend

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS