Avelo Airlines Flight Attendants Join Union
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 16, 2022
Avelo Airlines on Thursday said it has secured membership with the powerful Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union.
The announcement, officially made by the National Mediation Board, came six months after the upstart, low-budget carrier filed for an election with supermajority support.
The flight attendants accused Avelo management of running an anti-union campaign that has allegedly led to one of the highest turnover rates in the country, even though the carrier is relatively new on the scene.
“Avelo Flight Attendants sent a message to their management and anyone thinking of starting an airline: we want respect and fairness from the start,” Sara Nelson, the union’s international president, said in a statement.
“The Flight Attendants will elect representatives from among their ranks and dig into the work of preparing for contract negotiations based on the priorities set by all Avelo Flight Attendants. As part of AFA they have experts to work with them through the collective bargaining process and the full strength of our Flight Attendant union behind them every step of the way.”
After receiving the ruling from the National Mediation Board, representatives for the flight attendants delivered the official letter to Avelo management and asked for negotiations on a contract to begin.
The flight attendants expressed a desire to put any animosity behind and to collaborate with the airline to address retention issues.
“Avelo Flight Attendants showed incredible courage and solidarity in the face of an aggressive anti-union campaign,” Nelson said. “Now, it’s time for Avelo management to stop wasting time and money fighting its workers, and collaborate with them to lock in a contract that respects workers and strengthens the airline. Our entire Flight Attendant family stands with Avelo AFA crew to help them secure the rights, protections and benefits they deserve.”
