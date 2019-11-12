Boeing Anticipating Return of 737 MAX This January
Airlines & Airports Federal Aviation Administration Patrick Clarke November 12, 2019
Boeing expects the grounded 737 MAX jet to return to commercial service by January, the airline manufacturer announced this week.
On Monday, the company confirmed that it anticipates the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will issue an order approving the aircraft's return to service this winter.
"While the FAA and other regulatory authorities will determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service, Boeing continues to target FAA certification of the MAX flight control software updates during this quarter," Boeing said in a progress report published on Monday. "Based on this schedule, it is possible that the resumption of MAX deliveries to airline customers could begin in December, after certification, when the FAA issues an Airworthiness Directive rescinding the grounding order."
"In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the MAX returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January."
Boeing added that it must complete five key milestones with the FAA before the aircraft can return to service, including an FAA Certification Test Flight. The first of the hurdles, the FAA eCab Simulator Certification Session, was completed last week.
Boeing's announcement comes just days after Southwest Airlines and American Airlines extended their 737 Max cancellations through early March.
According to Reuters, airlines will need at least one month to complete the necessary training and install revised software before 737 MAX flights can safely resume.
For more information on Federal Aviation Administration, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS