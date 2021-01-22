Boeing Commits to Producing Planes Powered by 100-Percent Sustainable Fuels
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti January 22, 2021
Boeing has just publicly made a bold commitment geared toward advancing the long-term sustainability of commercial aviation and contribute to conquering the challenge of climate change.
The Seattle-based aircraft manufacturer has pledged to produce commercial airplanes that are capable and certified to fly on 100-percent sustainable fuels by the year 2030.
According to the Air Transport Action Group, the U.S. Department of Energy and other research organizations, “sustainable aviation fuels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 percent over the fuel's life cycle, with the potential to reach 100 percent in the future,” Boeing noted in its statement. Currently, sustainable aviation fuels are mixed in directly with conventional jet fuel to constitute a maximum 50/50 blend, which is the most that current fuel specifications will allow for.
Boeing asserted that, in order to fulfill the industry’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions from their 2005 levels by 50 percent by the year 2050, planes will need to be able to fly using entirely sustainable fuels well before 2050 arrives. The company is working with regulatory authorities across the aviation industry in efforts to raise the blending limit in order to increase the use of sustainable fuels.
"Our industry and customers are committed to addressing climate change, and sustainable aviation fuels are the safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal. "We're committed to working with regulators, engine companies and other key stakeholders to ensure our airplanes and, eventually, our industry can fly entirely on sustainable jet fuels."
Boeing has already conducted successful test flights using 100-percent sustainable aviation fuels in place of traditional petroleum jet fuel. In 2018, the company completed the world's first commercial airplane flight to be powered by 100-percent sustainable fuels with a 777 Freighter through the Boeing ecoDemonstrator flight-test program.
The company has proven itself a pioneer in the effort to realize the use of sustainable aviation fuels by working with global airlines, industry partners, governments and research institutions to stretch limited supplies and lower fuel costs. As early as 2008, Boeing was collaborating with airlines and engine manufacturers to conduct biofuel tests, and it gained approval for sustainable fuels in 2011.
Sustainable aviation fuels can be derived from a wide range of sources, such as inedible plants, agricultural and forestry waste, non-recyclable household waste, industrial plant off-gassing and other feedstocks. Fuels’ sustainability is certified through reputable third-party organizations, such as the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials.
For more information, visit boeing.com/sustainability.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS