Boeing Reportedly Working on $1 Billion Pilot Development Program
Boeing is reportedly planning to invest around $1 billion in a pilot development program designed to reduce the risks faced by crew members, such as the conditions involved with the two deadly 737 MAX crashes.
According to Reuters.com, Boeing plans to unveil its Global Aviation Safety initiative once the Federal Aviation Administration approves the grounded 737 MAX fleet to fly again and pilots begin training with the new software.
Officials within the company believe the MAX fleet will be ungrounded in the United States by the end of 2019. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said earlier this week the impacted planes would likely return to service during the first quarter of 2020.
The pilot development program investment will be in addition to “the more than $8 billion in costs from compensation to airlines for delayed aircraft deliveries and lower production.”
While the training initiative is still being developed, the program will require significant funds to raise standards around the world. The airplane manufacturer would likely have to spend its own money to ensure the deadly crashes never happen again.
“It will involve significant funds to raise standards around the world and requires Boeing putting its own money in,” a person familiar with the project told Reuters.
After Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was grilled by U.S. lawmakers last week, he said the company would help “build a talent pipeline” of pilots and invest heavily in the next generation.
Some of the investments reportedly involved in the program include improving aviation infrastructure like air traffic and flight simulation systems. Boeing is also developing new training materials and methods, as well as funding training centers and recruitment efforts.
Another aspect of the changes being implemented is a new data-sharing network on aircraft design with global regulators designed to improve outside knowledge of its technology and operations.
