Last updated: 09:41 AM ET, Wed February 19 2020

Boeing Uncovers New Issue With 737 MAX

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke February 19, 2020

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019. (photo via Karol Ciesluk/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Boeing has discovered another issue with its grounded 737 MAX jet as it works to return the troubled aircraft to the skies this summer.

On Tuesday, the company confirmed that it found debris contaminating the fuel tanks in "several" undelivered planes built in the past year.

According to the Associated Press, Boeing said it has already made adjustments to prevent the problem from recurring in the future, including stepping up inspections before fuel tanks are sealed to ensure no metal shavings, tools or other objects are left behind during assembly, which poses an increased risk of electrical short-circuiting and fires.

Trending Now
Boeing 737 MAX
A Boeing 737 Max Takes off from Seattle
Boeing facility in Everett, Washington

Boeing Enlists Attorneys to Oversee $50 Million Boeing...

Airlines & Airports
American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O

American Airlines Once Again Pushes Back Boeing 737 MAX Return

Airlines & Airports
Boeing 737 MAX

United Drops Boeing 737 MAX From Schedule Until September

Airlines & Airports
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8

Southwest Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations Into...

Airlines & Airports

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford told the AP that the agency has "increased its surveillance based on initial inspection reports and will take further action based on the findings."

General manager of Boeing's 737 program, Mark Jenks, called the discovery "absolutely unacceptable" in a memo to employees. However, the issue is not expected to delay the aircraft's timeline to return to service, with the 737 MAX's all-important certification flight expected to take place soon.

Boeing built approximately 400 undelivered MAX jets before temporarily suspending production in January. The aircraft has been grounded since last March following the second of two fatal crashes that killed a combined 346 people.

American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have each extended their 737 MAX cancellations into late-summer.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Hawaiian Air Airplane and Ariel view of mountains

Hawaiian Airlines, HawaiianMiles Members Donated 35 Million...

Southwest Airlines Announces Shifts in Executive Leadership

Airline Disciplines Employees After Picture With Porn Star Goes Viral

United Airlines to Replace Biscoff Cookies With Oreos

Two Airlines Confirm Couple With Coronavirus Recently Flew on Their Planes

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS