Breeze Airways Joins National Air Carrier Association
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 21, 2022
Breeze Airways, the upstart low-cost carrier that began flying last year under the direction of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has accepted an invitation to join the National Air Carrier Association (NACA).
“NACA is delighted to welcome Breeze as a full member,” NACA President and CEO George Novak said in a statement. “David Neeleman and his team present the flying public with affordable, eco-friendly flight options, with 77 routes between 28 cities in 18 states. With Breeze onboard, we now provide a more unified voice in Washington, D.C., for the nation’s low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers, the fastest growing segment of the U.S. airline industry. Our continued growth demonstrates the strength of our advocacy on behalf of our members.”
Founded in 1962, NACA is the main trade group for smaller, budget-friendly airlines that provide transportation of passengers and cargo. Breeze Airways will be the organization’s 20th U.S. airline member.
NACA works hand-in-hand with the Department of Transportation, Federal Aviation Administration and Transportation Security Administration on advocacy issues.
The National Air Carrier Association provides their airline members with a valuable opportunity for discussions of consumer, economic, safety and security regulations with Members of Congress, and DOT, FAA, and TSA staff,” Breeze CEO Neeleman said. “We look forward to working with NACA on addressing key issues facing the air transportation industry.”
NACA’s low-cost and ultra-low-cost airline members include Allegiant Air, Avelo Airlines, Breeze, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS