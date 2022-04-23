Last updated: 01:41 PM ET, Sat April 23 2022

British Airways Cuts 200 Flights for Summer

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 23, 2022

A British Airways Boeing 747
A British Airways Boeing 747. (photo via JohnnyPowell/iStock Unreleased)

Fearing that its current woes will continue into the summer, British Airways has been forced to cancel more than 200 flights over a four-month span, according to iNews in the United Kingdom.

England’s flagship carrier has been struggling for months due to short staffing at the airline and COVID restrictions in other destinations. It recently announced that staffing problems were so bad that it stopped loading baggage on short-haul flights and would send luggage on to the destination days later.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Tourists boarding a plane.

US Airlines Forecast Return to Profitability

Thun, Switzerland, town, mountains

Switzerland to Lift All Pandemic-Related Travel Restrictions...

A traveler visiting Yosemite National Park

gallery icon The Most COVID-19 Safe States This Spring

Delta Airbus A321

Delta Air Lines to Allow Passengers Banned for Mask Violations...

The new cancellations include flights to and from Miami, Hong Kong and Tokyo, among other cities, affecting more than 10,000 passengers. Miami’s routes have been reduced from twice daily to just once a day from June 4 to September 7.

“Thousands of people (already) had their Easter holiday travel plans thrown into chaos and this latest wave of BA cancellations is a worrying sign that the summer season could be affected,” Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, told iNews. “The Government must work with airlines and airports to ensure they have the resources and capacity to handle increased passenger numbers, as there can be no excuse for a repeat of these failings.”

Chaos could be a buzzword all over, not just with British Airways.

This is expected to be one of the biggest summer travel seasons in recent memory, fueled by pent-up demand from the last two years of COVID, the loosening of travel restrictions and, now, the apparent end of the federal transportation mask mandate. It could also be one of the most tumultuous.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Tourists boarding a plane.

US Airlines Forecast Return to Profitability

March’s Air Ticket Sales, Airfare Prices Reach Pandemic Record Highs

American Airlines Eyes Return to Profitability This Spring

Delta Air Lines to Allow Passengers Banned for Mask Violations to Fly Again

Delta Backs Down From COVID-19 Description

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS