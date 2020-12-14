Cancun Airport Receiving Investments for Upgrades
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 14, 2020
Officials representing the Cancun International Airport announced a new investment of 141.5 million pesos (around $7.1 million) into new projects at the facility.
According to The Riviera Maya News, airport managing company Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) said the money would be used to rehabilitate and expand the infrastructure of exterior baggage areas and aircraft maintenance areas.
An estimated 135.8 million pesos ($6.8 million) will be directed to the expansion of handling service infrastructure, including over 12 acres that will be developed. The project will include assistance and support to aircraft on the ground, as well as the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers, luggage and cargo.
The remaining funds will be used to enhance security to meet the latest protocols established by the civil aeronautical authority, with the overhauls planned by the airport scheduled to be completed in about 14 months.
In November, ASUR said Cancun International Airport saw a continued increase in passenger numbers and flights arriving from Central, North and South America, as well as Europe. Last month’s numbers were an increase from those registered in October.
For travelers looking to visit Mexico, TravelPulse’s Janeen Christoff broke down the latest restrictions when visiting the country and everything tourists need to know to remain safe during their adventure.
For more information on Mexico, Cancun
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS