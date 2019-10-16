Spirit Airlines Announces New Service to Cancun for 2020
Spirit Airlines announced Wednesday it will expand its nonstop service to Cancun from five new cities in the United States.
The new flights from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, Nashville and Philadelphia to the Mexican leisure destination will begin operating in February and March 2020.
With the low-cost carrier’s continued expansion into Cancun, Spirit will soon serve Cancun International Airport with eight flights a day.
“Spirit Airlines is pleased to expand our popular Cancun service with five new non-stops gateways including, Austin, Cleveland, Nashville, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh,” Spirit Airlines Vice President John Kirby said in a statement.
“Whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway with friends or a dream family vacation, Cancun’s premier resorts, crystal blue waters and incredible attractions offer a myriad of vacation opportunities.”
|Cancun, MX (CUN) to/from:
|Starts:
|Frequency:
|Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)
|February 13, 2020
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Cleveland, OH (CLE)
|February 14, 2020
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
|Austin, TX (AUS)
|February 26, 2020
|Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat
|Nashville, TN (BNA)
|February 27, 2020
|Tue, Thu, Sun
|Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
|March 1, 2020
|Daily
|Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL)
|Existing Service
|Daily
|Detroit, MI (DTW)
|Existing Service
|Daily
|Chicago, IL (ORD)
|Existing Service
|Daily
|Dallas, TX (DFW)
|Existing Service
|Up to 1x daily
|Houston, TX (IAH)
|Existing Service
|Up to 1x daily
|Baltimore, MD (BWI)
|Existing Service
|Daily
Spirit also recently began service in Nashville this week with nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale, Baltimore, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Tampa.
Earlier this month, the airline announced it would offer daily nonstop service from Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport beginning December 19, 2019.
