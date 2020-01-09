Last updated: 03:21 PM ET, Thu January 09 2020

Chicago Airports Install Marijuana Disposal Boxes

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke January 09, 2020

Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: Travelers walking through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (photo via tupungato/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Travelers flying out of Chicago can now conveniently dispose of their recreational marijuana before boarding their flight.

MORE Airlines & Airports
snow, plane, winter

Winter Storm to Impact Travel in Chicago Area

Southwest, Airlines, houston

Southwest Airlines Adds New Maintenance Facility at...

British Airways Airbus A380

Longtime IAG CEO Willie Walsh Retiring, Iberia Chief...

According to the Chicago Tribune, both O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport installed "cannabis amnesty boxes" earlier this month in the wake of recreational marijuana legalization in Illinois.

The boxes are located near TSA checkpoints at the two airports and could save passengers some potential headaches as marijuana isn't legal everywhere and is still illegal under federal law, which regulates airspace.

"We’re not encouraging people to bring cannabis through the airports at all. But if for some reason you have it on you, we have those amnesty boxes out there so that you can dispose of it prior to getting on the airplane," Maggie Huynh, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department, told the Tribune.

While TSA doesn't actively search for marijuana during screening, officers who uncover drugs or illegal substances are required to "refer the matter to a law enforcement officer," according to TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz.

Chicago's airports aren't the first to install marijuana disposal boxes. Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport and Colorado Springs Airport also offer similar cannabis amnesty boxes.

For more information on Chicago, Illinois

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
snow, plane, winter

Winter Storm to Impact Travel in Chicago Area

Southwest Airlines Adds New Maintenance Facility at Houston Airport

Longtime IAG CEO Willie Walsh Retiring, Iberia Chief Named Replacement

Delta Air Lines Teams With IBM to Explore Quantum Computing

United Airlines Updates Flight Delay Compensation Policy

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS