Climate Change Protester Disrupts Flight By Climbing On Top of Plane in London
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff October 10, 2019
A protester climbed to the top of an aircraft in London as part of Extinction Rebellion protests.
According to a report on Sky News, James Brown, a Paralympic bronze medalist who is partially sighted, was removed from the top of an aircraft at London City Airport.
In a live stream, Brown noted that he was afraid of heights.
Every #ExtinctionRebellion protestor causing this kind of chaos at airports should be banned from ever flying again.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 10, 2019
They're all such 'Do what I say, not what I do' hypocrites.
Make them practice what they preach. pic.twitter.com/CoxVMZ1slZ
"Okay, here I am, top of a f****** aeroplane at City Airport... I managed to get on the roof," he said in the live stream. ”Oh man I'm shaking...This is all about the climate and ecological crisis. We're protesting at government inaction on climate and ecological breakdown. They declare a climate emergency and do nothing about it."
Police Detain Man Who Tried to Force His Way on PlaneAirlines & Airports
Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Fight, Man...Airlines & Airports
Passenger With No Ticket Gets Removed From Delta FlightAirlines & Airports
South African Airways Flight Attendants Caught Smuggling DrugsAirlines & Airports
This wasn’t Brown’s first arrest and he has a history of violating the law. He was apprehended last month for flying a drone at Heathrow airport. He was awarded his Bronze medal for cycling at the London Paralympic Games but was later banned from the sport for doping.
The global Extinction Rebellion demonstrations are targeting the London City Airport because of its plans for expansion that protesters say is incompatible with the government's commitment to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050.
This is the beginning three-days of disruption planned as part of the rebellion.
Another man was removed from a Dublin-bound flight after he refused to take his seat.
Reports suggest that there have been at least 49 other arrests during the planned action.
Another man, John Curran, glued himself to the pavement and was taken into custody.
Ex Met Detective John Curran attested at @ExtinctionR protest at City Airport. He had glued himself to the pavement. 49 arrests there in total. #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/qzVOCqHGUG— Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) October 10, 2019
For more information on London, England
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS