Last updated: 01:52 PM ET, Thu October 10 2019

Climate Change Protester Disrupts Flight By Climbing On Top of Plane in London

Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff October 10, 2019

The runway at London City Airport
PHOTO: The runway at London City Airport. (photo via lloyd-horgan/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A protester climbed to the top of an aircraft in London as part of Extinction Rebellion protests.

According to a report on Sky News, James Brown, a Paralympic bronze medalist who is partially sighted, was removed from the top of an aircraft at London City Airport.

In a live stream, Brown noted that he was afraid of heights.

"Okay, here I am, top of a f****** aeroplane at City Airport... I managed to get on the roof," he said in the live stream. ”Oh man I'm shaking...This is all about the climate and ecological crisis. We're protesting at government inaction on climate and ecological breakdown. They declare a climate emergency and do nothing about it."

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
American Airlines

Police Detain Man Who Tried to Force His Way on Plane

Airlines & Airports
plane, easyjet, travel

Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Fight, Man...

Airlines & Airports
Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX

Passenger With No Ticket Gets Removed From Delta Flight

Airlines & Airports
South, African, Airways

South African Airways Flight Attendants Caught Smuggling Drugs

Airlines & Airports

This wasn’t Brown’s first arrest and he has a history of violating the law. He was apprehended last month for flying a drone at Heathrow airport. He was awarded his Bronze medal for cycling at the London Paralympic Games but was later banned from the sport for doping.

The global Extinction Rebellion demonstrations are targeting the London City Airport because of its plans for expansion that protesters say is incompatible with the government's commitment to cut emissions to net-zero by 2050.

This is the beginning three-days of disruption planned as part of the rebellion.

Another man was removed from a Dublin-bound flight after he refused to take his seat.

Reports suggest that there have been at least 49 other arrests during the planned action.

Another man, John Curran, glued himself to the pavement and was taken into custody.

For more information on London, England

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Delta Air Lines Airbus A321

Delta Air Lines to Hire 12,000 New Employees Through 2020

Delta Air Lines

Spirit Airlines Announces New Service for 2020

Delta Air Lines Announces New Flights Between Seattle, Tampa

American Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations Into January

Two Republic Airways Employees Fired for Fight at Denver Airport

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS