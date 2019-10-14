Competition in the Skies: Which Airlines Have the Best New Seat Offerings in Business Class?
The best business class seats these days are practically mini-hotel rooms in the sky.
That’s because, as Bloomberg recently reported, an increasing number of airlines have spent some serious change on creating improved business class offerings.
Among the most buzz-worthy offerings are those on Qatar and Delta, both of which have recently added closing doors for their lie-flat seats.
Singapore and Qantas meanwhile have been busy inking partnerships with wellness gurus to provide such niceties as menus specifically created to combat jetlag or even meditation classes in the plane’s lounge. Yes, flying business class is truly another world.
With all the exciting changes rolling out, Bloomberg recently listed the top five new offerings to be on the look-out for when booking your next long-haul flight.
The key names to keep in mind include Nippon Airways, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines and finally LATAM.
Nippon, for example, has brought in an architect to overhaul its business cabins, Bloomberg reported. The new suites are inspired by traditional Japanese living spaces. To that end, they include wood-toned panels, double-wide, lie-flat seats, and sliding doors. The new design is available on 777-300ERs.
Not to be outdone, British Airways unveiled its new Club Suite earlier this year. The upgraded offering is being made available on 18 of the new A350-1000s, according to Bloomberg. Some of the airline’s Boeing 777s are also being retrofitted. The new suites will include a slate-gray upholstery and reverse herringbone layout. And these too will include closable doors and privacy screens. There will also be 79-inch lie-flat beds and 40 percent more storage space.
Ever the headline grabber, Virgin Atlantic is installing new upper-class seats on its Airbus A350-1000s that have doors that slide about halfway shut. The seats are 82 long and come with an 18.5-inch high-definition screen.
Turkish Airlines rolled out its new business class offerings on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in July. The airline offers pod-like seats, says Bloomberg. The seats are 22 inches wide by 76 inches long. Also, notable, they are finished in noise-reducing microfiber and the pod includes a do-not-disturb indicator.
LATAM, meanwhile is in the midst of dropping $400 million to update its Boeing 777s and 767s with all-new business-class seats Future Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 orders will also get the new seats, Bloomberg reported. Highlights of the update include seats that will be 23 to 24 inches wide, which recline to 79-ich beds. Oh, and there will also be temperature regulated mattress pads and full-size pillows. Yes, please!
The granite countertops and 18-inch HD monitors are just an added bonus.
