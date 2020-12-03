Couple Arrested in Hawaii After Boarding Flight With Positive COVID-19 Test
December 03, 2020
A couple was arrested in Hawaii on Sunday after they allegedly boarded a plane from California after finding out they had tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 41-year-old Wesley Moribe and 46-year-old Courtney Peterson boarded a flight at San Francisco International Airport with a four-year-old child despite receiving a positive COVID-19 test.
The Hawaii residents tested positive for the virus during a screening at the San Francisco airport, but chose to ignore the mandatory move to a quarantine station. Instead, the trio boarded their United Airlines flight.
When the plane landed at Lihue Airport, police arrested Moribe and Peterson and charged them with reckless endangerment. The child was turned over to a relative and bail was set at $1,000, which they promptly paid.
The couple flew to the mainland from Hawaii as part of the state’s safe travel program, which has since changed. Last week, Hawaii Governor David Ige declared a moratorium on travel and instituted a 14-day quarantine that started Wednesday.
Last month, a group of state officials and community leaders in Hawaii launched a grassroots initiative called “Movers & Shakas,” which is intended to diversify and create a more resilient Hawaiian economy.
Instead of relying solely on short-term tourism, officials are targeting full-time teleworkers who could be enticed to distance-work in Hawaii and stay for longer periods of time. The program would allow participants to enjoy the scenery, contribute to the host culture and protect the islands.
