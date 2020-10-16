COVID-19 Testing Facility Coming to Boston Logan Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 16, 2020
A new COVID-19 testing facility at Logan International Airport in Boston will be opened and fully operational by mid-November.
MarketPlace Logan announced on Thursday that XpresSpa Group’s new XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility would be coming to the International Arrival area in Terminal E (pre-security) as a modular constructed facility.
The coronavirus testing facility is expected to host seven separate testing rooms with an anticipated ability to administer over 400 tests per day for passengers arriving and departing the airport, as well as airport employees.
There will be three testing options offered at the facility, including a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test and the Blood Antibody Test.
“We continue to explore new ways to expand on preventative measures and new technology that we have implemented to ensure the health and safety of our passengers and employees,” MarketPlace Development President Paul McGinn said. “The COVID-19 testing site in Terminal E is another example of that commitment.”
“We strongly believe that the quick and easily accessible testing site will provide travelers a further sense of security as they travel through Boston Logan,” McGinn continued.
Passengers and employees can visit the XpresCheck via walk-in appointments or by scheduling in advance, with prices varying based on the test and ranging from $75 to $215. The facility will also accept insurance for the individual PCR and Blood Antibody tests.
The clinical visit takes around 20 minutes and results are provided onsite if having the rapid molecular test or shared via XpresCheck’s secure patient portal.
