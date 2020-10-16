US Government Finds Passengers ‘Extremely Unlikely’ to Get COVID-19 on a Plane
Donald Wood October 16, 2020
A new study by the United States government found that flying as a passenger in a plane during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak is safer than expected.
According to a Department of Defense survey conducted with United Airlines, the risk of being exposed to COVVID-19 during a flight is “extremely unlikely,” regardless of the flight’s length.
Defense Department researchers conducted hundreds of tests on several Boeing 777 and 767 aircraft owned by United. Tracer aerosols were released into the air and a mannequin was used to trace the movement of air through the cabin.
The mannequin was tested with and without wearing a mask.
The study found that passengers on longer flights also face a minimal risk of exposure, as the only people at higher risk on a plane would be someone sitting near traveler with the virus.
One of the main reasons behind the lack of exposure on an aircraft is the air filtration systems onboard, which take just six minutes to filter out 99.99 percent of particles out of the cabin, a higher percentage than in a standard hospital operating room.
Airlines in the U.S. have mandated masks for their passengers as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the survey tested standard three-ply surgical masks. Scientists warn that facial coverings made of other materials could vary in their effectiveness.
The Department of Defense study should help hesitant travelers get over their newfound fears of flying and help get airlines back on track financially. Last week, domestic air travel was down 62 percent and international air travel was down 79 percent compared to the previous year.
