Deadly Plane Crash Grounds Flights
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 27, 2019
At least 12 people are dead after a commercial plane crashed during takeoff in Kazakhstan Friday.
According to The Washington Post, Bek Air Flight Z2100 departed from Almaty International Airport en route to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and traveled 3.1 miles before the crash occurred.
Local media outlets claim the plane began to lose altitude and struck a concrete fence before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m. local time. The aircraft was listed as a Fokker 100.
The plane was carrying 93 passengers and five crew members when it crashed, with at least 12 people confirmed dead, including the captain. Authorities said 50 people, including at least six children, were taken to local hospitals.
At least 17 of those injured were in “extremely serious condition.”
All flights in and out of Almaty Airport were suspended following the accident. All Bek Air and Fokker 100 flights in Kazakhstan were also suspended pending an investigation, which has been launched by the country’s aviation authority.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed the front of the plane smashed into the side of a building, while the tail section had separated and was found a short distance away. The middle portion of the fuselage was completely destroyed.
Officials at Almaty International Airport said the lack of fire helped save the lives of many passengers.
