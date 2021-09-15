Delta Adding New Onboard Menu Offerings
Delta Air Lines, which has been upgrading to its onboard menu selections all year, is adding to its offerings.
The carrier has contracted with fast-fine Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and American classics from New York’s Union Square Events to join the menu.
“At Delta, we are focused on delivering moments of delight for our customers, and our restaurant partners will help us do just that,” Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service, said in a statement. “Our specially curated menus will wow customers as we continue to create a best-in-class onboard dining experience that builds on our premium service and culture of innovation.”
Delta One and First Class customers on select U.S. coast-to-coast flights will be able to enjoy these meals starting next month. As premium business and leisure travelers return to the skies, Delta is taking a fresh approach to customers’ onboard dining experience, serving unique flavors inspired by some the most popular restaurants across the U.S.
Souvla fans travel far and wide for their spit-roasted meat sandwiches and salads, many of which will be available on Delta flights alongside new dishes created exclusively for Delta. Customers will be able to enjoy Souvla’s famous chicken salad and signature frozen Greek yogurt topped with vissino, a traditional Greek sour cherry syrup.
Delta customers have enjoyed menu items from Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events (USE) onboard since 2013. USE menus will return to Delta flights this month, serving seasonal fan favorites like braised short rib with cheesy twice baked potato and a spinach and goat cheese frittata served with bacon and hash browns.
This fall, USE will move to a new, 70,000-square-foot space in Brooklyn that will house a best-in-class commissary operation to support Delta’s catering operation in serving the fresh meals onboard.
“It’s never been more important to deliver moments of enlightened hospitality by developing meals that bring together just the right amount of familiarity and creativity,” said Tony Mastellone, Division President of USE. “We know USE and Delta share the same vision of providing excellent service and delicious dining experiences, and that common vision helps us achieve the best customer experience.”
