Delta Adds New Tools for COVID-19 Travel Requirements
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood January 29, 2021
To help customers navigate the travel restrictions and quarantine orders, Delta Air Lines has added new COVID-19 related features to its growing suite of digital tools.
One of Delta’s biggest achievements was adding purchase at-home COVID-19 tests, which can be administered by passengers. Travelers can also pack a second test before traveling so they can comply with negative-test requirements before their trip back to the United States.
For customers who don’t want to take the at-home test, Delta has set up dedicated COVID-19 testing locations and provided a full list of SkyTeam testing centers within the countries that member airlines serve.
Delta also announced that travelers flying with the carrier whose destination requires a negative COVID-19 test would be able to directly upload and verify their documents at check-in through a new functionality.
“Customers have more travel information coming their way than ever before – with updated COVID-19 testing requirements to digest, new forms to complete and different digital experiences to download and navigate,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said.
“From simplifying testing to developing an integrated suite of tools on Delta.com, we’re continuing to introduce additional features meant to enhance the existing experience and strengthen the airline’s position as a leader in charting the global recovery,” Lentsch continued.
The airline previously introduced an interactive travel map that helps customers plan and book their next trip with up-to-date details on where we fly and any travel requirements and restrictions at the destination.
To ensure travelers have a safe journey with Delta, the carrier has instituted more than 100 new layers of protection that together create the Delta CareStandard, including blocking middle seats through March.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS