Delta Issues Waivers for International Flights Due to Latest CDC COVID-19 Rules

Delta Air Lines announced it has proactively issued a fare difference waiver for customers who booked international tickets on or before January 12.

The waiver will apply to travelers originally scheduled to fly internationally to the U.S. through February 9 and choose to rebook their journey to begin on or before January 25.

The waived fees come as a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcing it would start requiring a negative COVID-19 test from all air passengers who are entering the U.S., beginning January 26.

In December, Delta Air Lines announced all change fees would be waived on tickets purchased for flights in the United States through March 30.

The carrier is also permanently eliminating change fees for international travel originating from North America on Delta flights or service provided by joint venture and codeshare partners, excluding Basic Economy.

Last week, Delta joined several other airlines aligning with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on their stance against emotional support animals on flights. Starting on January 11, the carrier will no longer accept emotional support animal bookings on any flights.

