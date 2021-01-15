Delta Adding Clean Ambassadors to Airports Across the US
Delta Air Lines’ Global Cleanliness division announced the addition of a new team of clean ambassadors to be deployed at airports around the United States.
The carrier’s clean ambassadors will be placed at airports to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience across our facilities and aircraft for employees and customers.
By spring, Delta expects to have nearly 100 clean ambassadors in more than 55 airports.
The quality assurance program followed by the airline’s clean ambassadors was developed with input from partners at the Mayo Clinic, Emory and RB, and will include a regular audit of cleaning procedures with technology and tools.
“Operationalizing our Global Cleanliness organization with a team of in-airport clean coordinators is a significant step forward as we manage our ongoing cleanliness efforts across the system,” Delta vice president Mike Medeiros said.
“This team will serve as dedicated eyes and ears at our airports, advising employees and partners, answering questions from customers and bringing a focus and a rigor to cleanliness that will give customers even more confidence in their choice to fly with Delta,” Medeiros continued.
One of the tools to be used is ATP testing devices, which will allow Delta employees to spot-check 20 highest-touch surfaces in the airport and onboard to further guarantee cleaning efforts are consistently meeting the highest standards possible.
Delta remains committed to the health of customers and employees by adding more than 100 safety measures since the COVID-19 outbreak began, including blocking middle seats through March 30, using industrial-grade HEPA filters and implementing a comprehensive employee testing program.
