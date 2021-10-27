Delta Adds TSA PreCheck Express Lobby and Bag Drop
Travelers passing through Atlanta’s largest airport will be able to access Delta Air Lines’ new facial recognition capabilities, express lobby and bag drop, starting next month.
TSA PreCheck customers who also use the Fly Delta app when passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will soon be able to visit a new dedicated bag drop lobby, pass through the security checkpoint and board their plane using only their “digital identity.”
A Delta passenger’s digital identity is made up of their SkyMiles Member number, passport number and Known Traveler Number. The new technological capabilities allow customers to travel from curb to gate completely hands- and device-free.
“We want to give our customers more time to enjoy travel by unlocking simplified, seamless and efficient experiences from end to end,” Delta Vice President Byron Merritt said. “Delta has been a leader in testing and implementing facial recognition technology since 2018 as part of our vision for building airports that are effortless.”
“The launch of Atlanta’s express lobby and bag drop is the latest step in our commitment to listening and innovating for our customers,” Merritt continued.
Delta is the first and only airline to build a dedicated bag drop space for TSA PreCheck customers, with the fully automated self-serve bag drop machines scheduled to open next month ahead of the holiday travel season.
After a short walk from bag drop to security, eligible customers will use a facial scan to pass through the domestic checkpoint in dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes. When it’s time to board, customers will swap a facial scan for a boarding pass, just as they did at bag drop and the security checkpoint.
