Delta Adds Two New Caribbean Routes

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Boeing 767
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 767. (photo via Sjo/iStock Unreleased)

Is this a positive sign that things are starting to open up, however snail-like that might be?

Delta Air Lines is adding two new routes to its Caribbean flight schedule for the month of May, according to the Caribbean Journal.

Delta will be flying from its hub in Atlanta to St. Croix weekly on Saturdays, and will be operating a flight from Atlanta to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands “less than daily.” The airline did not define what ‘less than daily’ means in terms of the number of weekly flights.

“Customer demand, CDC guidelines, and government travel regulations continue to shape Delta’s network schedule,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

Delta is cutting back on other routes, however.

Existing service from Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico has gone from daily to “less than daily,” while daily flights have been reduced to weekly Saturday service from New York to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the newspaper noted.

Delta is also flying from Atlanta to San Jose, Costa Rica and San Pedro Sula, among other Caribbean Basin destinations.

“Delta continues evaluating its scheduled summer service and will adjust as needed,” the company said.

