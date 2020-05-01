Delta Adds Two New Caribbean Routes
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli May 01, 2020
Is this a positive sign that things are starting to open up, however snail-like that might be?
Delta Air Lines is adding two new routes to its Caribbean flight schedule for the month of May, according to the Caribbean Journal.
Delta will be flying from its hub in Atlanta to St. Croix weekly on Saturdays, and will be operating a flight from Atlanta to St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands “less than daily.” The airline did not define what ‘less than daily’ means in terms of the number of weekly flights.
“Customer demand, CDC guidelines, and government travel regulations continue to shape Delta’s network schedule,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement.
Delta is cutting back on other routes, however.
Existing service from Atlanta to San Juan, Puerto Rico has gone from daily to “less than daily,” while daily flights have been reduced to weekly Saturday service from New York to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the newspaper noted.
Delta is also flying from Atlanta to San Jose, Costa Rica and San Pedro Sula, among other Caribbean Basin destinations.
“Delta continues evaluating its scheduled summer service and will adjust as needed,” the company said.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, St. Thomas, St. Croix
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS